Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Lincoln at Tinner Hill

455 S Maple Ave · (703) 293-5287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 431 · Avail. now

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 535 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 524 · Avail. now

$2,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 146 · Avail. now

$3,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Unit 242 · Avail. now

$3,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln at Tinner Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
bbq/grill
dog grooming area
fire pit
hot tub
"Love it" with our beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans! Lincoln at Tinner Hill offers you luxury living with high end finishes that include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets, huge balconies in select homes, and much more! Additionally our community awaits you with a state of the art 24 hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, exquisite outdoor swimming pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards, business center, pet washing stations, bike storage, garage facilities and additional amenities that will exceed your expectations! Explore Lincoln at Tinner Hill today! It's a great location to a myriad of shops, restaurants, and public transit near the East Falls Church Metro Station, giving you easy access to the Orange and Silver lines. Your commute will be just a heartbeat away from DC, Tyson's Corner, Herndon and beyond. Take advantage of the sports courts nearby at Cavalier Park. It is all here at Lincoln at Tinner Hill, inside "The Little City" of Falls Church!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $30-$100/month (based on size).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln at Tinner Hill have any available units?
Lincoln at Tinner Hill has 15 units available starting at $1,705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lincoln at Tinner Hill have?
Some of Lincoln at Tinner Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln at Tinner Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln at Tinner Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln at Tinner Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln at Tinner Hill is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln at Tinner Hill offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln at Tinner Hill offers parking.
Does Lincoln at Tinner Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lincoln at Tinner Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln at Tinner Hill have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln at Tinner Hill has a pool.
Does Lincoln at Tinner Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Lincoln at Tinner Hill has accessible units.
Does Lincoln at Tinner Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln at Tinner Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Lincoln at Tinner Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lincoln at Tinner Hill has units with air conditioning.
