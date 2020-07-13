Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym game room parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga bbq/grill dog grooming area fire pit hot tub

"Love it" with our beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans! Lincoln at Tinner Hill offers you luxury living with high end finishes that include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets, huge balconies in select homes, and much more! Additionally our community awaits you with a state of the art 24 hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, exquisite outdoor swimming pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards, business center, pet washing stations, bike storage, garage facilities and additional amenities that will exceed your expectations! Explore Lincoln at Tinner Hill today! It's a great location to a myriad of shops, restaurants, and public transit near the East Falls Church Metro Station, giving you easy access to the Orange and Silver lines. Your commute will be just a heartbeat away from DC, Tyson's Corner, Herndon and beyond. Take advantage of the sports courts nearby at Cavalier Park. It is all here at Lincoln at Tinner Hill, inside "The Little City" of Falls Church!