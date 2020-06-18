All apartments in Falls Church
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A

80 E Jefferson St · No Longer Available
Location

80 E Jefferson St, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

all utils included
garage
guest parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
This office can be rented by the month for $1,300 or by the week for $400.00 per week. A large, elegant, individual, and furnished office, approximately 200SF, with operated windows and plenty of natural light, and a beautiful shared waiting area including free high-speed internet and free utilities. This professional setting is perfect for Psychotherapists with a great possibility of cross-referrals from existing Psychiatrist in the same suite.The building is Class A with plenty of free indoor Visitor Parking Spaces and only 10-minute walking distance from East Falls Church Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A have any available units?
80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A have?
Some of 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A's amenities include all utils included, garage, and guest parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A currently offering any rent specials?
80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A pet-friendly?
No, 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A offer parking?
Yes, 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A offers parking.
Does 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A have a pool?
No, 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A does not have a pool.
Does 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A have accessible units?
No, 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A does not have accessible units.
Does 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A does not have units with air conditioning.
