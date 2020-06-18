80 JEFFERSON STREET #300A

Amenities

This office can be rented by the month for $1,300 or by the week for $400.00 per week. A large, elegant, individual, and furnished office, approximately 200SF, with operated windows and plenty of natural light, and a beautiful shared waiting area including free high-speed internet and free utilities. This professional setting is perfect for Psychotherapists with a great possibility of cross-referrals from existing Psychiatrist in the same suite.The building is Class A with plenty of free indoor Visitor Parking Spaces and only 10-minute walking distance from East Falls Church Metro Station.