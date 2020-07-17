All apartments in Falls Church
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
702 E BROAD STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

702 E BROAD STREET

702 East Broad Street · (703) 608-7454
Location

702 East Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22042
Falls Church

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom home in the heart of Falls Church City! 4 finished levels with tons of updates and upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, separate dining room. Master bedroom suite with private balcony, dual vanities, large soaking tub, custom walk-in closet. Upper level loft with own bath and gas fireplace - Perfect for a rec room, extra living or office space. Hardwood floors throughout, large windows allowing for great natural light, front porch, 2-car garage with ample space for extra driveway parking. Prime location with easy access to downtown Falls Church, shops, restaurants, Seven Corners, parks, major commuter highways & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 E BROAD STREET have any available units?
702 E BROAD STREET has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 702 E BROAD STREET have?
Some of 702 E BROAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 E BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
702 E BROAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 E BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 702 E BROAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 702 E BROAD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 702 E BROAD STREET offers parking.
Does 702 E BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 E BROAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 E BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 702 E BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 702 E BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 702 E BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 702 E BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 E BROAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 E BROAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 E BROAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
