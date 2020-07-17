702 E BROAD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Custom home in the heart of Falls Church City! 4 finished levels with tons of updates and upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, separate dining room. Master bedroom suite with private balcony, dual vanities, large soaking tub, custom walk-in closet. Upper level loft with own bath and gas fireplace - Perfect for a rec room, extra living or office space. Hardwood floors throughout, large windows allowing for great natural light, front porch, 2-car garage with ample space for extra driveway parking. Prime location with easy access to downtown Falls Church, shops, restaurants, Seven Corners, parks, major commuter highways & more!