Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Charming solid brick rambler in Falls Church. Next to bike/jog trail. Large family room. Screened in porch. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooking the eat in space. Separate formal living and dining areas. washer and dryer included plus wash tub in laundry space. Lower level has a bath with a separate entrance. Level lot with storage shed. Walk to metro rail and bus, parks, schools, library, farmers market. Fireplaces are decorative.