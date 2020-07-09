387 W. Broad St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill

2 Bdrm 1.5 Ba Falls Church City Twnhs conod w/ 1 prkg Avail May 9, 2020 Pets considered. - Lovely 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath "Winter Hill" Townhome, In the center of Falls Church City, *Freshly Painted throughout, *Condo has carpeting *Comes with 1 Reserved Parking Space, Community Pool, Walk-able to numerous Falls Church amenities: Coffee Bars, Farmers Market, Harris Teeter, Restaurants, Bike trail, Parks and more. Situated between the 2 Falls Church Metro Stations, and near to the coming Founders Row. The main level offers a combination Living-Dining area, Powder Room, and Kitchen with small eat in space, opens to a fenced patio area. Upstairs there are 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Across the street is Starbucks, Liberty BBQ and other shops. *Available May 2020 * Property is professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Long term lease possible. No Smoking. On-Line Application



Walk through video https://youtu.be/qWwSpqWGnbk



Robert Zimmerman

703 307-5091 c. ph or txt

Robert@bhgpremier.com email



Listed by Robert Zimmerman

Realtor, Licensed in Virginia

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N. Washington St., Suite M

Falls Church, Va. 22046

703 596-4446



(RLNE5760614)