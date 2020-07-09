All apartments in Falls Church
387 W. Broad St.

387 West Broad Street · No Longer Available
Location

387 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
2 Bdrm 1.5 Ba Falls Church City Twnhs conod w/ 1 prkg Avail May 9, 2020 Pets considered. - Lovely 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath "Winter Hill" Townhome, In the center of Falls Church City, *Freshly Painted throughout, *Condo has carpeting *Comes with 1 Reserved Parking Space, Community Pool, Walk-able to numerous Falls Church amenities: Coffee Bars, Farmers Market, Harris Teeter, Restaurants, Bike trail, Parks and more. Situated between the 2 Falls Church Metro Stations, and near to the coming Founders Row. The main level offers a combination Living-Dining area, Powder Room, and Kitchen with small eat in space, opens to a fenced patio area. Upstairs there are 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Across the street is Starbucks, Liberty BBQ and other shops. *Available May 2020 * Property is professionally managed by Peake Management, Inc. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Long term lease possible. No Smoking. On-Line Application

Walk through video https://youtu.be/qWwSpqWGnbk

CONTACT LIST AGENT.
Robert Zimmerman
703 307-5091 c. ph or txt
Robert@bhgpremier.com email

Listed by Robert Zimmerman
Realtor, Licensed in Virginia
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington St., Suite M
Falls Church, Va. 22046
703 596-4446

(RLNE5760614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 W. Broad St. have any available units?
387 W. Broad St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 387 W. Broad St. have?
Some of 387 W. Broad St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 W. Broad St. currently offering any rent specials?
387 W. Broad St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 W. Broad St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 387 W. Broad St. is pet friendly.
Does 387 W. Broad St. offer parking?
Yes, 387 W. Broad St. offers parking.
Does 387 W. Broad St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 W. Broad St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 W. Broad St. have a pool?
Yes, 387 W. Broad St. has a pool.
Does 387 W. Broad St. have accessible units?
No, 387 W. Broad St. does not have accessible units.
Does 387 W. Broad St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 W. Broad St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 387 W. Broad St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 387 W. Broad St. has units with air conditioning.

