294 GUNDRY DR

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool

Located in the heart of Falls Church City*Remodeled, 3BR/2.55BA three level townhome sited on quiet street only steps to shopping, eateries, pubs, coffee shops and more*1.5 miles to East or West Falls Church Metro*Main level features gorgeous hardwood floors, 1/2 bath, new kitchen open to dining room and door to fenced patio*New carpet on upper level with three bedrooms and two full baths including jazzy, remodeled master bath*Lower level boasts expansive family room with wood-burning fireplace, 1/2 bath and large storage/laundry room*Assigned parking in rear with street parking available too*Community pool*