All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 294 GUNDRY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
294 GUNDRY DR
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:38 AM

294 GUNDRY DR

294 Gundry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

294 Gundry Drive, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Located in the heart of Falls Church City*Remodeled, 3BR/2.55BA three level townhome sited on quiet street only steps to shopping, eateries, pubs, coffee shops and more*1.5 miles to East or West Falls Church Metro*Main level features gorgeous hardwood floors, 1/2 bath, new kitchen open to dining room and door to fenced patio*New carpet on upper level with three bedrooms and two full baths including jazzy, remodeled master bath*Lower level boasts expansive family room with wood-burning fireplace, 1/2 bath and large storage/laundry room*Assigned parking in rear with street parking available too*Community pool*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 GUNDRY DR have any available units?
294 GUNDRY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 294 GUNDRY DR have?
Some of 294 GUNDRY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 GUNDRY DR currently offering any rent specials?
294 GUNDRY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 GUNDRY DR pet-friendly?
No, 294 GUNDRY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 294 GUNDRY DR offer parking?
Yes, 294 GUNDRY DR offers parking.
Does 294 GUNDRY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 294 GUNDRY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 GUNDRY DR have a pool?
Yes, 294 GUNDRY DR has a pool.
Does 294 GUNDRY DR have accessible units?
No, 294 GUNDRY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 294 GUNDRY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 294 GUNDRY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 294 GUNDRY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 294 GUNDRY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct
Falls Church, VA 22043
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln
Falls Church, VA 22042
Skyline Towers
5599 Seminary Rd
Falls Church, VA 22041
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard
Falls Church, VA 22044
West Broad
301 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFalls Church 2 Bedroom Apartments
Falls Church Apartments with BalconiesFalls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAChillum, MDLandover, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia