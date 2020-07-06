216 S VIRGINIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar pool bbq/grill media room

Most Affordable Renovated Rental in FallsChurch City ** 2 METRO stops nearby ** Light-filled 2 BR/1.5 BA "Winter Hill" townhome ** Renovated Kitchen features granite tops, shaker-style cabinets, SS appliances, butler's pantry & built-in microwave **Renovated Bathrooms ** Refinished Hardwoods on all levels ** New, trending Lighting ** Freshly painted ** Community pool ** Minutes to 2 METRO's - East Falls Church & West Falls Church ** Steps to all that FallsChurch City offers: Coffee Bars - Cafe Kindred, Happy Tart, North Side Social, Rare Birds, Starbuck's / Brewery - Audacious Aleworks / Restaurants - Liberty BBQ, Clare & Don's Beach Shack, Thompson Italian, Orso / Wine Bars - Dominion Beer & Wine, Northside / Farmer's Market & Harris Teeter / Walk to New FOUNDERS ROW development complete with Movie Theatre, and more ** Bike Trail ** Parks ** FallsChurch City Schools ** Pet-friendly ** Available immediately **