All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 214 Little Falls Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
214 Little Falls Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

214 Little Falls Street

214 Little Falls Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

214 Little Falls Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing location! Stunning end unit townhouse perfectly located in the heart of central Falls Church. Three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, two wood burning fireplaces, patio, driveway, storage – everything you can imagine! Right across the street from Cherry Hill Park, public library, and community center – and the festive Saturday Falls Church Farmers' Market. Right on top of the bike path and less than a mile from the East Falls Church Metro. Only a few blocks from restaurants and shopping on Broad Street. Falls Church City schools. Drenched in dazzling sunlight and surrounded by flowering trees, there is no more beautiful nor more conveniently-located house on the market. Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Iryna Tanner 703 731 5291
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Little Falls Street have any available units?
214 Little Falls Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 214 Little Falls Street have?
Some of 214 Little Falls Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Little Falls Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 Little Falls Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Little Falls Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Little Falls Street is pet friendly.
Does 214 Little Falls Street offer parking?
Yes, 214 Little Falls Street offers parking.
Does 214 Little Falls Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Little Falls Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Little Falls Street have a pool?
No, 214 Little Falls Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 Little Falls Street have accessible units?
No, 214 Little Falls Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Little Falls Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Little Falls Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Little Falls Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 Little Falls Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22044
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct
Falls Church, VA 22042
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr
Falls Church, VA 22043
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr
Falls Church, VA 22044

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 BedroomsFalls Church 2 Bedrooms
Falls Church Apartments with BalconyFalls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDMcNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia