Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

142 Spring Ct

142 Spring Court · (703) 930-3935
Location

142 Spring Court, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 142 Spring Ct · Avail. now

$4,450

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2538 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6BR, 3.5BA Colonial home in heart of Falls Church City! - 6BR, 3BA Colonial home in heart of Falls Church City! 2 main level bedrooms + 4 additional upper level bedrooms! Welcoming & Charming southern-style front porch to enjoy the early morning coffee or evening sunsets*Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main & upper level*Open, Light & Bright living and dining room with lots of natural sunlight beaming through the entire home*Kitchen updated in 2019 with ample cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplash & stainless steel appliances*Awesome screened-in porch and additional back porch with awning, perfect for entertaining Spring, Summer & Fall! Full bath on main level, additional full bath on upper level with double vanity*Master suite with large closet, access to attic storage space and master bath with double vanity*Home located on cul-de-sac lot in Sought-after Falls Church City school system*Excellent commuter location too, close to EVERYTHING!*Lease available 7.3.20

*Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/b41dfc89-0cc9-40fa-90c4-88b695f3b406/?utm_source=captureapp

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5906202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Spring Ct have any available units?
142 Spring Ct has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 Spring Ct have?
Some of 142 Spring Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Spring Ct currently offering any rent specials?
142 Spring Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Spring Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Spring Ct is pet friendly.
Does 142 Spring Ct offer parking?
No, 142 Spring Ct does not offer parking.
Does 142 Spring Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Spring Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Spring Ct have a pool?
No, 142 Spring Ct does not have a pool.
Does 142 Spring Ct have accessible units?
No, 142 Spring Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Spring Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Spring Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Spring Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Spring Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
