142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30

Lots of updates and upgrades to this 2 level home! Wide planked flooring throughout main level with open floor plan! Renovated kitchen includes granite counters an stainless appliances! Beautiful bay window floods the great room with sunlight! Back door opens to private, fenced courtyard. There is a renovated powder room on the main level. Upstairs find 2 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Each bedroom has 2 closets. Renovated full bath includes a soaking tub / shower combo. Front loading stackable washer and dryer. In the heart of Falls Church City ... walkable to shops, restaurants and all that Falls Church has to offer. Two year lease is preferred.