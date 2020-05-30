All apartments in Falls Church
Find more places like 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:48 PM

142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30

142 South Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

142 South Virginia Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Lots of updates and upgrades to this 2 level home! Wide planked flooring throughout main level with open floor plan! Renovated kitchen includes granite counters an stainless appliances! Beautiful bay window floods the great room with sunlight! Back door opens to private, fenced courtyard. There is a renovated powder room on the main level. Upstairs find 2 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Each bedroom has 2 closets. Renovated full bath includes a soaking tub / shower combo. Front loading stackable washer and dryer. In the heart of Falls Church City ... walkable to shops, restaurants and all that Falls Church has to offer. Two year lease is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 have any available units?
142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 have?
Some of 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 currently offering any rent specials?
142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 pet-friendly?
No, 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 offer parking?
Yes, 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 offers parking.
Does 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 have a pool?
No, 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 does not have a pool.
Does 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 have accessible units?
No, 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 does not have accessible units.
Does 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 S VIRGINIA AVE #30 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct
Falls Church, VA 22043
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln
Falls Church, VA 22042
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22044
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St
Falls Church, VA 22046
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike
Falls Church, VA 22041
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr
Falls Church, VA 22044

Similar Pages

Falls Church 1 BedroomsFalls Church 2 Bedrooms
Falls Church Apartments with BalconyFalls Church Apartments with Parking
Falls Church Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDMcNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia