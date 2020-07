Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center coffee bar fire pit game room key fob access online portal pool table

Right off the Dunn Loring Orange Line Metro in Vienna, Virginia, there's a place that has it all. Halstead Square is a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood complete with shops, restaurants, and two distinct, luxury apartment buildings. Ample amenities and apartment homes with uniquely crafted finishes are the perfect place to call home. It's all that, and then some.



THE LOTUS

Its unmatched amenities and sophisticated features will take you to distant places. Make your home your getaway. Assume your position at The Lotus.



THE LOFTS

Raised ceilings. Stylish, high-end spaces. Features and amenities that are notches above the rest. Discover The Lofts. It's apartment living on a whole other level.