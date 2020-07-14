All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD

9469 Fairfax Blvd · (703) 896-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9469 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED Just pay for Cable! Come home to your bright and Spacious condo in super convenient Foxcroft Colony~ Fairfax Circle area**Sun-filled open floor plan with large Living & Dining Rooms** Oversized Bedrooms**Updated Kitchen & Baths**Amazing Condo Amenities included with your Rent**Excellent location, approximately 1.8 miles to Vienna metro (car), 1.6 miles (bike path), 1.3 miles (walking), public transportation different bus options to the metro, George Mason College Campus and other areas immediately outside the complex. Coming soon across the street- Scout on the Circle, a new development to offer Giant supermarket, retail, and great dining options! No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have any available units?
9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

