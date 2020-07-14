9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD.

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED Just pay for Cable! Come home to your bright and Spacious condo in super convenient Foxcroft Colony~ Fairfax Circle area**Sun-filled open floor plan with large Living & Dining Rooms** Oversized Bedrooms**Updated Kitchen & Baths**Amazing Condo Amenities included with your Rent**Excellent location, approximately 1.8 miles to Vienna metro (car), 1.6 miles (bike path), 1.3 miles (walking), public transportation different bus options to the metro, George Mason College Campus and other areas immediately outside the complex. Coming soon across the street- Scout on the Circle, a new development to offer Giant supermarket, retail, and great dining options! No pets allowed