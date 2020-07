Amenities

CONVENIENT ground-floor entrance 2-level 2 BR/ 2.5 BA condo in charming FFX City. H/W floors and designer neutral paint thru-out. Sunny eat-in kitchen w/granite counters & SS appliances. Gas F/P in LR. Both BRs w/ensuite BA. Full size W/D on upper level. Lives like a Townhouse! Walk to historic Old Town, restaurants, shopping. Minutes to GMU. Max 2 qualifying incomes. MOVE IN TIME TO ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS BY THE COZY FIREPLACE! *Tenant Occupied* Available to view starting Monday 11/11*