3954 WILCOXSON DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

3954 WILCOXSON DRIVE

3954 Wilcoxson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3954 Wilcoxson Drive, Fairfax, VA 22031

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Immediate Delivery! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the Comstock neighborhood. Community pool. Great location near historic Fairfax City, the Vienna Metro and George Mason University. Fenced in backyard, hardwood floors. HOA includes outdoor pool, tot lots and community center.Property available 12- 24 months. All applications accepted online. Please see Document for details on how to apply. Pets case by case/ pet deposit $400/pet rent $35 month. Professionally managed property by Pearson Smith Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
rent: 35
Parking Details: None, assigned.

