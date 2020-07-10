3954 WILCOXSON DRIVE

Amenities

Immediate Delivery! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the Comstock neighborhood. Community pool. Great location near historic Fairfax City, the Vienna Metro and George Mason University. Fenced in backyard, hardwood floors. HOA includes outdoor pool, tot lots and community center.Property available 12- 24 months. All applications accepted online. Please see Document for details on how to apply. Pets case by case/ pet deposit $400/pet rent $35 month. Professionally managed property by Pearson Smith Property Management