All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10704 NORMAN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10704 NORMAN AVENUE
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

10704 NORMAN AVENUE

10704 Norman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10704 Norman Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW!! IMMACULATE!! First time as a rental. Absolutely gorgeous split-level home - completely renovated! Live comfortably in this 4 bedroom/ 3 1/2 bath house. You will love cooking in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious, open concept main level with a large formal dining room and living room. You can enjoy the fully finished basement as a family room or rec room. Enjoy warm winters with two newly installed gas fireplaces. Separate storage area on the lower level. Sitting on half an acre of land, the backyard deck will be the perfect spot to enjoy the lush landscaping. Fully fenced backyard with toolshed. Extra large driveway allows parking for 3+ vehicles. Small dogs < 25 lbs will be considered on a case-by-case basis. You will not want to miss out on this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10704 NORMAN AVENUE have any available units?
10704 NORMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10704 NORMAN AVENUE have?
Some of 10704 NORMAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10704 NORMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10704 NORMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10704 NORMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10704 NORMAN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 10704 NORMAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10704 NORMAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10704 NORMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10704 NORMAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10704 NORMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10704 NORMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10704 NORMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10704 NORMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10704 NORMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10704 NORMAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10704 NORMAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10704 NORMAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir
Fairfax, VA 22033
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way
Fairfax, VA 22030
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq
Fairfax, VA 22031
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia