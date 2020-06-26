10704 NORMAN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW!! IMMACULATE!! First time as a rental. Absolutely gorgeous split-level home - completely renovated! Live comfortably in this 4 bedroom/ 3 1/2 bath house. You will love cooking in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious, open concept main level with a large formal dining room and living room. You can enjoy the fully finished basement as a family room or rec room. Enjoy warm winters with two newly installed gas fireplaces. Separate storage area on the lower level. Sitting on half an acre of land, the backyard deck will be the perfect spot to enjoy the lush landscaping. Fully fenced backyard with toolshed. Extra large driveway allows parking for 3+ vehicles. Small dogs < 25 lbs will be considered on a case-by-case basis. You will not want to miss out on this beautiful home!