Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

10615 MAPLE STREET

10615 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

10615 Maple Street, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rent reduced! Ready to rent!! Minutes to George Mason University. Turn Key Ready. VERY responsive Landlord. Duplex is located in the HIGHLY sought after Fairfax HS pyramid and AAP Mosely Woods ES. New flooring, new paint, all neutral colors in this three bedroom, two bathroom home. Large eat in kitchen, over looking large fenced in backyard. Living room with chair rail, crown molding and new flooring. Super commuter location to Fairfax City, George Mason University, I66 and Rt 123. Only two incomes to qualify. No pets. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10615 MAPLE STREET have any available units?
10615 MAPLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
Is 10615 MAPLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10615 MAPLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10615 MAPLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10615 MAPLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10615 MAPLE STREET offer parking?
No, 10615 MAPLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 10615 MAPLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10615 MAPLE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10615 MAPLE STREET have a pool?
No, 10615 MAPLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10615 MAPLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 10615 MAPLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10615 MAPLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 10615 MAPLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10615 MAPLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10615 MAPLE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
