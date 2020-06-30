10333 SAGER AVENUE

Amenities

Lovely 2 level condo/townhouse in the heart of Fairfax. Brand new carpet on upper level and stairs. Fresh paint ceiling and walls throughout entire home. Brand new dishwasher. New garbage disposal. Washer/Dryer on upper level. 2 master bedrooms with ceilings fans in both. Main master bedroom has balcony and walk-in closet. Main master bathroom has soaking tub and separate shower stall, plus double sink. Gleaming hardwood floor in family/dining room. Gas cooking. Ideal location with so many restaurants & shops nearby. Easy access to 29/50/66.