All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10333 SAGER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10333 SAGER AVENUE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:52 AM

10333 SAGER AVENUE

10333 Sager Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10333 Sager Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 level condo/townhouse in the heart of Fairfax. Brand new carpet on upper level and stairs. Fresh paint ceiling and walls throughout entire home. Brand new dishwasher. New garbage disposal. Washer/Dryer on upper level. 2 master bedrooms with ceilings fans in both. Main master bedroom has balcony and walk-in closet. Main master bathroom has soaking tub and separate shower stall, plus double sink. Gleaming hardwood floor in family/dining room. Gas cooking. Ideal location with so many restaurants & shops nearby. Easy access to 29/50/66.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10333 SAGER AVENUE have any available units?
10333 SAGER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10333 SAGER AVENUE have?
Some of 10333 SAGER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10333 SAGER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10333 SAGER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10333 SAGER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10333 SAGER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10333 SAGER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 10333 SAGER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 10333 SAGER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10333 SAGER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10333 SAGER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10333 SAGER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10333 SAGER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10333 SAGER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10333 SAGER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10333 SAGER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10333 SAGER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10333 SAGER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct
Fairfax, VA 22030
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way
Fairfax, VA 22030
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia