Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10022 RANGER ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10022 RANGER ROAD

10022 Ranger Road · No Longer Available
Location

10022 Ranger Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Sought after Mosby Woods - Expanded and Renovated large split-level with pool and attached hot tub area. Large window filled Florida/Family room with vaulted ceiling and skylights. Gleaming hardwoods .Renovated kitchen with SS appliances, double oven, granite counter tops and soft close drawers. Breakfast bar. Huge Master Suite with Full Bath and walk-in closet. Lower Level has gas fireplace, home office/den plus 4th bedroom or use as pool changing area. Carport Covered parking. Jogging/walking paths!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10022 RANGER ROAD have any available units?
10022 RANGER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10022 RANGER ROAD have?
Some of 10022 RANGER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10022 RANGER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10022 RANGER ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10022 RANGER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10022 RANGER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10022 RANGER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10022 RANGER ROAD does offer parking.
Does 10022 RANGER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10022 RANGER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10022 RANGER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 10022 RANGER ROAD has a pool.
Does 10022 RANGER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10022 RANGER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10022 RANGER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10022 RANGER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10022 RANGER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10022 RANGER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
