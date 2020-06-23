10022 RANGER ROAD

Amenities

Sought after Mosby Woods - Expanded and Renovated large split-level with pool and attached hot tub area. Large window filled Florida/Family room with vaulted ceiling and skylights. Gleaming hardwoods .Renovated kitchen with SS appliances, double oven, granite counter tops and soft close drawers. Breakfast bar. Huge Master Suite with Full Bath and walk-in closet. Lower Level has gas fireplace, home office/den plus 4th bedroom or use as pool changing area. Carport Covered parking. Jogging/walking paths!