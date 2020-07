6307 PEBBLEBROOK TRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

BEAUTIFUL NV KINGSMILL MODEL WITH BRICK FRONT HOUSE SITTING ON CUL-DE-SAC. OVERSIZED TREED LOT, 4 BEDROOM AND 3 FULL BATHS ON UPPER LEVEL, HARDWOOD FLOOR MAIN LEVEL, BUILT-IN BOOKCASE IN LIBRARY, VAULTED CEILING FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE, NEWLY REPLACED CARPET, KITCHEN HA S BEEN UPDATED WITH WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, ALL BATHS HAS BEEN UPDATED, HUGE SCREEN PORCH FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT, LOWER LEVEL RECREATION ROOM HAS FULL BATH, WALKOUT STAIRS, HUGE STORAGE SPACE IN THE BASEMENT, MOVE IN CONDITION, NO PETS NO SMOKING