Peaceful & Serene Oasis in Convenient Location*3 Bedrooms plus Bonus Room for Office or Den*Fresh Paint Throughout Home*New Stainless Steel Electric Range*New Laminate Flooring*New Carpeting*Large Kitchen/Dining Room Combo*Big Closets*Separate Laundry Room with Additional Storage Space*Long Tree Lined Driveway*Roomy Covered Porch*Detached Carport & Gravel Parking Pad Has Room for 4+ Cars*Automatic Electrical Generator-Never be Without Power Again*No Pets or Smokers Please*Owner Retains Area Beyond Gate For Storage*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE have any available units?
5755 WALCOTT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE have?
Some of 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5755 WALCOTT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.