Fairfax County, VA
5755 WALCOTT AVENUE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:50 AM

5755 WALCOTT AVENUE

5755 Walcott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5755 Walcott Avenue, Fairfax County, VA 22030

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Peaceful & Serene Oasis in Convenient Location*3 Bedrooms plus Bonus Room for Office or Den*Fresh Paint Throughout Home*New Stainless Steel Electric Range*New Laminate Flooring*New Carpeting*Large Kitchen/Dining Room Combo*Big Closets*Separate Laundry Room with Additional Storage Space*Long Tree Lined Driveway*Roomy Covered Porch*Detached Carport & Gravel Parking Pad Has Room for 4+ Cars*Automatic Electrical Generator-Never be Without Power Again*No Pets or Smokers Please*Owner Retains Area Beyond Gate For Storage*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE have any available units?
5755 WALCOTT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE have?
Some of 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5755 WALCOTT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5755 WALCOTT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
