5755 WALCOTT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Peaceful & Serene Oasis in Convenient Location*3 Bedrooms plus Bonus Room for Office or Den*Fresh Paint Throughout Home*New Stainless Steel Electric Range*New Laminate Flooring*New Carpeting*Large Kitchen/Dining Room Combo*Big Closets*Separate Laundry Room with Additional Storage Space*Long Tree Lined Driveway*Roomy Covered Porch*Detached Carport & Gravel Parking Pad Has Room for 4+ Cars*Automatic Electrical Generator-Never be Without Power Again*No Pets or Smokers Please*Owner Retains Area Beyond Gate For Storage*