Fair Oaks, VA
4130 MONUMENT COURT
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

4130 MONUMENT COURT

4130 Monument Court · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Monument Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Large 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with loft. Granite counters, wide plank hardwood floors. Large master with bay window, ceiling fan, walk in closet. Attached master bath with soaking tub and separate stall shower. Large extension with vaulted ceiling and french doors opening to deck overlooking treed preserve. In unit laundry room and lots of closets for storage. One covered parking spot, plus lots of unassigned spots. Secure main entry door. Close to all major commuter routes and Dulles airport. Walk to shopping, restaurants and movie theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 MONUMENT COURT have any available units?
4130 MONUMENT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 4130 MONUMENT COURT have?
Some of 4130 MONUMENT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 MONUMENT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4130 MONUMENT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 MONUMENT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4130 MONUMENT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 4130 MONUMENT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4130 MONUMENT COURT offers parking.
Does 4130 MONUMENT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4130 MONUMENT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 MONUMENT COURT have a pool?
No, 4130 MONUMENT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4130 MONUMENT COURT have accessible units?
No, 4130 MONUMENT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 MONUMENT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 MONUMENT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4130 MONUMENT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4130 MONUMENT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
