4130 MONUMENT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Large 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with loft. Granite counters, wide plank hardwood floors. Large master with bay window, ceiling fan, walk in closet. Attached master bath with soaking tub and separate stall shower. Large extension with vaulted ceiling and french doors opening to deck overlooking treed preserve. In unit laundry room and lots of closets for storage. One covered parking spot, plus lots of unassigned spots. Secure main entry door. Close to all major commuter routes and Dulles airport. Walk to shopping, restaurants and movie theaters.