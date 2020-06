4031 QUIET CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

*** UPDATED OVER $50,000 RECENTLY *** 3BEDROOM + 1 DEN(CAN USE AS 4TH BEDROOM) +3.1BATHROOM *** B-E-A-U-TIF-U-L !!! & SHOWS LIKE A MODEL!!! ***2,494SQ****JUST PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED *** 4BR + 3.1 BATHROOM *** FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT *** BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN *** MAPLE CABINETS WITH CORIAN COUNTER TOP *** NEW COOK TOP(COMING SOON) ** NEW LG WASHER & DRYER *** NEW SAMSUNG REFRIGERATOR *** NEW ROOF *** NEW DISH WASHER(COMING SOON) *** NEW PAINT TOP TO BOTTOM *** NEW DECK & PATIO *** MAIN LEVEL(NEWLY REFINSIHED HARD WOOD FLOORS) *** NEW FURNACE *** NEW A/C *** UPDATED WATER HEATER *** NEW CARPET IN BASEMENT ** CARPET ON TOP LEVEL AND STAIRS (STEAM VACUMMED) NEW FOYER TILE ** BUILT IN OVEN *** NEW 2 SHOWER HEADS IN BATHROOM , NEW SHOWER CURTAIN ROD ** NEW VENT COVER IN MAIN LEVEL *** VAULTED CEILING *** CLOSE TO RT.50/I-66/FAIR OAKS MALL *** NEXT TO PLENTY GUEST PARKING SPACES!!! *** 2 FIREPLACES *** 3 LEVEL EXTENSION & DECK BACKING TO TREES, BAY WINDOW *** NEW 3 TOILET BOWLS *** (MIN. 2 YRS LEASE TERM/NO PETS & NON SMOKING /ONLY GOOD CREDIT, GOOD INCOME, GOOD RENTAL HISTORY APPLICANT , PLEASE!!! )