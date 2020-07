Amenities

3912 Maximilian Court Available 05/01/19 END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3 LEVELS WALKOUT - 3 LEVEL BRICK FRONT END UNIT TOWNHOME IN PENDERBROOK, UPDATED KITCHEN W/GRANITE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS, WOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH FAILY ROOM, FULL BATH & BONUS ROOM. FENCED BACKYARD WITH PATIO, DECK, LOTS OF AMENITIES, POOL, FITNESS CENTER, GOLF, TENNIS, BASKETBALL, TOT LOTS. MOVE IN READY ! #2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. NO SMOKERS OR CATS ALLOWED. DOG OK CASE BY CASE. NO MORE THAN 2 INCOMES CONSIDERED TO QUALIFY. NO MORE THAN 2 UNRELATED ADULTS ALLOWED.



(RLNE3538088)