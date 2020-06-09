3924 COLLIS OAK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking

Welcome Home! New flooring and paint have just been completed and the house is ready for immediate move in! Other updates include: Brand new rear fence and gate, refreshed kitchen and bathrooms, HVAC 2018, Washer and Dryer less than 5 years old. Home features 2 assigned parking spaces and ample nearby visitor parking. Large rear deck overlooks common area. Master Suite with closet organizer and private bathroom. Walk-out basement also has full bath and large storage area. Walkable to Harris Teeter. Also close to Greenbriar Shopping Center, Fair Oaks Mall, and Invoa Fair Lakes. Nearest Metro Station is Vienna (End of Orange Line) and a the metro bus stop at the community entrance is an express ride shot to the station. VERY easy access to Route 50, Fairfax County Parkway, and I-66.