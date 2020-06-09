All apartments in Fair Oaks
Fair Oaks, VA
3924 COLLIS OAK COURT
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

3924 COLLIS OAK COURT

3924 Collis Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

3924 Collis Oak Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Welcome Home! New flooring and paint have just been completed and the house is ready for immediate move in! Other updates include: Brand new rear fence and gate, refreshed kitchen and bathrooms, HVAC 2018, Washer and Dryer less than 5 years old. Home features 2 assigned parking spaces and ample nearby visitor parking. Large rear deck overlooks common area. Master Suite with closet organizer and private bathroom. Walk-out basement also has full bath and large storage area. Walkable to Harris Teeter. Also close to Greenbriar Shopping Center, Fair Oaks Mall, and Invoa Fair Lakes. Nearest Metro Station is Vienna (End of Orange Line) and a the metro bus stop at the community entrance is an express ride shot to the station. VERY easy access to Route 50, Fairfax County Parkway, and I-66.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT have any available units?
3924 COLLIS OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT have?
Some of 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3924 COLLIS OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT offers parking.
Does 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT have a pool?
No, 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3924 COLLIS OAK COURT has units with air conditioning.
