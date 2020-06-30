Amenities

TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME IN CHESTERFIELD - **As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings.

*9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop, Chesterfield, VA 23237 in the Hollymeade subdivision

*Pristine 1450 s.f. Cape Cod with 4 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms

*First floor master bedroom with Cathedral ceiling and huge windows

*Large living room

*Open eat-in kitchen

*All appliances convey

*Laundry room with washer and dryer

*Freshly painted

*New carpet upstairs and beautiful wood laminate on first level

*Energy efficient, all electric

*Attached garage

*New rear deck overlooks woods (backyard unfenced)

*Great school district

*Quiet neighborhood

*Convenient to restaurants, shopping, interstates and more

*Tenants are responsible for all utilities

*Available July 1st for only $1595.00/month

*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)

*Cityscape Realty, RVA represents the Landlord only

*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view more properties, and Application Criteria

*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

*$295.00 lease admin fee is due at lease signing

*EHO



