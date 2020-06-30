All apartments in Chesterfield County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop

9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop · (804) 257-7368
Location

9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop, Chesterfield County, VA 23237

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME IN CHESTERFIELD - **As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings.
*9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop, Chesterfield, VA 23237 in the Hollymeade subdivision
*Pristine 1450 s.f. Cape Cod with 4 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms
*First floor master bedroom with Cathedral ceiling and huge windows
*Large living room
*Open eat-in kitchen
*All appliances convey
*Laundry room with washer and dryer
*Freshly painted
*New carpet upstairs and beautiful wood laminate on first level
*Energy efficient, all electric
*Attached garage
*New rear deck overlooks woods (backyard unfenced)
*Great school district
*Quiet neighborhood
*Convenient to restaurants, shopping, interstates and more
*Tenants are responsible for all utilities
*Available July 1st for only $1595.00/month
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)
*Cityscape Realty, RVA represents the Landlord only
*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view more properties, and Application Criteria
*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
*$295.00 lease admin fee is due at lease signing
*EHO

(RLNE2317934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop have any available units?
9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop have?
Some of 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop currently offering any rent specials?
9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop pet-friendly?
No, 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield County.
Does 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop offer parking?
Yes, 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop offers parking.
Does 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop have a pool?
No, 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop does not have a pool.
Does 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop have accessible units?
No, 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
