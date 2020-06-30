Amenities
TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME IN CHESTERFIELD - **As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings.
*9630 Lockberry Ridge Loop, Chesterfield, VA 23237 in the Hollymeade subdivision
*Pristine 1450 s.f. Cape Cod with 4 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms
*First floor master bedroom with Cathedral ceiling and huge windows
*Large living room
*Open eat-in kitchen
*All appliances convey
*Laundry room with washer and dryer
*Freshly painted
*New carpet upstairs and beautiful wood laminate on first level
*Energy efficient, all electric
*Attached garage
*New rear deck overlooks woods (backyard unfenced)
*Great school district
*Quiet neighborhood
*Convenient to restaurants, shopping, interstates and more
*Tenants are responsible for all utilities
*Available July 1st for only $1595.00/month
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)
*Cityscape Realty, RVA represents the Landlord only
*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view more properties, and Application Criteria
*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
*$295.00 lease admin fee is due at lease signing
*EHO
(RLNE2317934)