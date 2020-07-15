7306 Key Deer Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

306 Key Deer Court is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-family home located in the Deer Run subdivision in Chesterfield County. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, you'll enjoy relaxing on the full front porch of this charming, traditional style home, or on the large raised back patio, with built in seating, which overlooks the huge backyard and is surrounded by trees.



The living room, dining room, and kitchen have all wood floors. The Living room features a wood- burning fireplace and 9 foot ceiling with skylights. In the kitchen, you'll find lots of counter space and cabinets, all stainless-steel appliances, and an adjoining dining area with bay window. There is large full bathroom located downstairs, as well as 2 carpeted bedrooms, and the laundry closet with washer & dryer.



The master bedroom is located upstairs and has a large closet and master bathroom. Upstairs is fully carpeted and also features a large loft that overlooks the living room.



There is a detached shed in the backyard, for extra storage.