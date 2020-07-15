All apartments in Chesterfield County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 12:53 PM

7306 Key Deer Court

7306 Key Deer Court · (804) 794-2662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7306 Key Deer Court, Chesterfield County, VA 23112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1741 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
306 Key Deer Court is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-family home located in the Deer Run subdivision in Chesterfield County. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, you'll enjoy relaxing on the full front porch of this charming, traditional style home, or on the large raised back patio, with built in seating, which overlooks the huge backyard and is surrounded by trees.

The living room, dining room, and kitchen have all wood floors. The Living room features a wood- burning fireplace and 9 foot ceiling with skylights. In the kitchen, you'll find lots of counter space and cabinets, all stainless-steel appliances, and an adjoining dining area with bay window. There is large full bathroom located downstairs, as well as 2 carpeted bedrooms, and the laundry closet with washer & dryer.

The master bedroom is located upstairs and has a large closet and master bathroom. Upstairs is fully carpeted and also features a large loft that overlooks the living room.

There is a detached shed in the backyard, for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7306 Key Deer Court have any available units?
7306 Key Deer Court has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7306 Key Deer Court have?
Some of 7306 Key Deer Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7306 Key Deer Court currently offering any rent specials?
7306 Key Deer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 Key Deer Court pet-friendly?
No, 7306 Key Deer Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield County.
Does 7306 Key Deer Court offer parking?
Yes, 7306 Key Deer Court offers parking.
Does 7306 Key Deer Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7306 Key Deer Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 Key Deer Court have a pool?
No, 7306 Key Deer Court does not have a pool.
Does 7306 Key Deer Court have accessible units?
No, 7306 Key Deer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 Key Deer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7306 Key Deer Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7306 Key Deer Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7306 Key Deer Court does not have units with air conditioning.
