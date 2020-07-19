724 Bristol Village Drive

Amenities

This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo offers an open floor plan, on site laundry, a sun room,and all utilities included (except electricity). The condo is located in a community that offers a pool, and work out facility which is included in rent. LEASE ADMIN FEE: $125 (one-time w/move-in funds). MAX 1 PET weight not to exceed 50lbs. Breed restrictions may apply. Add'l fees/rent where applicable. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, and much more!