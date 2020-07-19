All apartments in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County, VA
724 Bristol Village Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:37 PM

724 Bristol Village Drive

724 Bristol Village Drive · (804) 409-6069
Location

724 Bristol Village Drive, Chesterfield County, VA 23114

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo offers an open floor plan, on site laundry, a sun room,and all utilities included (except electricity). The condo is located in a community that offers a pool, and work out facility which is included in rent. LEASE ADMIN FEE: $125 (one-time w/move-in funds). MAX 1 PET weight not to exceed 50lbs. Breed restrictions may apply. Add'l fees/rent where applicable. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Bristol Village Drive have any available units?
724 Bristol Village Drive has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 724 Bristol Village Drive have?
Some of 724 Bristol Village Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Bristol Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
724 Bristol Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Bristol Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 724 Bristol Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield County.
Does 724 Bristol Village Drive offer parking?
No, 724 Bristol Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 724 Bristol Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Bristol Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Bristol Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 724 Bristol Village Drive has a pool.
Does 724 Bristol Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 724 Bristol Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Bristol Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 Bristol Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 724 Bristol Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 Bristol Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
