Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

White Oak Luxury Apartments

1920 Dunlap Cres · (434) 446-1625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA 23836

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406303 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 336301 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 517203 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 900304 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 401302 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,551

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from White Oak Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest suite
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
tennis court
Nestled in the heart of Chester lies this unique apartment community. Just minutes away from restaurants and schools, there is something for everyone. White Oak Apartments are located off Route 10 right by I-95, and just minutes from I-288 and I-295; making for a convenient drive to Richmond and the Tri-city area's shopping, restaurants and businesses. White Oak is minutes from Dutch Gap boat landing, Henricus park, Target, Kohls, Martins, Kroger and much more! It's simply the best choice of apartments for rent in Chester, VA.&nbsp;

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
fee: First pet: $325 (0-25lbs); $425 (26-50lbs); $475 (51-100lbs) ; 2nd pet is ½ off
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Agressive Breeds (Pit bulls, (this includes American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers), Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Huskies, American Bull Dogs, Alaskan Malamutes, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Great Danes, St. Bernard’s, Mastiffs, and Akitas); Prohibited animals include snakes, spiders, ferrets, and iguanas. Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Extra storage available on patio/balcony area

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does White Oak Luxury Apartments have any available units?
White Oak Luxury Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does White Oak Luxury Apartments have?
Some of White Oak Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is White Oak Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
White Oak Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is White Oak Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, White Oak Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does White Oak Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, White Oak Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does White Oak Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, White Oak Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does White Oak Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, White Oak Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does White Oak Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
No, White Oak Luxury Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does White Oak Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, White Oak Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does White Oak Luxury Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, White Oak Luxury Apartments has units with air conditioning.
