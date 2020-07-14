White Oak Luxury Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite internet access lobby online portal package receiving pet friendly tennis court

Nestled in the heart of Chester lies this unique apartment community. Just minutes away from restaurants and schools, there is something for everyone. White Oak Apartments are located off Route 10 right by I-95, and just minutes from I-288 and I-295; making for a convenient drive to Richmond and the Tri-city area's shopping, restaurants and businesses. White Oak is minutes from Dutch Gap boat landing, Henricus park, Target, Kohls, Martins, Kroger and much more! It's simply the best choice of apartments for rent in Chester, VA.