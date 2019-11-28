All apartments in Chesapeake
Find more places like
816 Englewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chesapeake, VA
/
816 Englewood
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

816 Englewood

816 Englewood Drive · (757) 583-1801 ext. 3773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chesapeake
See all
Greenbrier West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

816 Englewood Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Greenbrier West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 816 Englewood · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
816 Englewood Available 04/15/20 APPLICATION PENDING-SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED BACKYARD-PETS NEGOTIABLE - ** Shown by appointment only due to interior renovations ** The house will not be ready for occupancy until 4/15/2020. Ranch style home with wood floors, front living room, dining room and den off the kitchen with fireplace. Master bedroom has full bath with shower stall. 2 car garage with attic storage. Deck and fenced back yard. Pet negotiable with additional rent.

(RLNE5680362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 816 Englewood have any available units?
816 Englewood has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Englewood have?
Some of 816 Englewood's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Englewood currently offering any rent specials?
816 Englewood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Englewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Englewood is pet friendly.
Does 816 Englewood offer parking?
Yes, 816 Englewood does offer parking.
Does 816 Englewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Englewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Englewood have a pool?
No, 816 Englewood does not have a pool.
Does 816 Englewood have accessible units?
No, 816 Englewood does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Englewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Englewood does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr
Chesapeake, VA 23320
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch
Chesapeake, VA 23323
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd
Chesapeake, VA 23325
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop
Chesapeake, VA 23320
Thrive Apartment Homes
1020 Thrive Place
Chesapeake, VA 23323

Similar Pages

Chesapeake 1 BedroomsChesapeake 2 BedroomsChesapeake Apartments with ParkingChesapeake Dog Friendly ApartmentsChesapeake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAElizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great BridgeGreenbrier EastIndian RiverDeep Creek NorthGreenbrier WestWestern Branch NorthCulpepper Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and MaryChristopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University