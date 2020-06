Amenities

Hurry! This wont last long! 3 bedroom 2/5 bath condo with garage in highly desirable school district!This has all the bells and whistles of newer construction to include an open concept floor plan! Gas fireplace and mini bar area compliment the Great room area. Gourmet kitchen with island/bar, lots of cabinet space and pantry. 2nd level boasts 3 larger bedroom and huge master suite. You will love the walk in closet here! Relax in the master bath soaking tub, vanity with dual sinks and separate shower. Privacy patio! Gate off patio opens to large open field. Pet acceptable with landlord approval and additional deposit. Community Pool access and more! Assoc Rules apply.