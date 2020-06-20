109 Herrington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

GORGEOUS SETTING-RESTFUL! NAVYREALTOR@HOTMAIL.COM text 757-241-2740 . Very large traditional comfortable waterfront colonial in convenient location. Gorgeous million dollar restful views. Vacation year-round. Big lot agent can provide survey. 2-car garage. Huge winding driveway with tons of parking & yard play. Room for boat parking or RV (check with city of chesa). Beige steam-cleaned carpets, house is robust with large back decking, large sunroom connects to the den. Huge sunroom & decking on back. BIG bay-window in kitchen for eat in plus very formal dining room, living room too. Gas grill cooking on center-island area. Efficient water-to-air heating & cooling. Upstairs- heat pump systems.Split zoned heat/cool systems.Dead-end streets no through traffic. Easy military base access be sure to GPS this location notice location versus bases, Portsmouth Naval Hospital & shipyards. - quiet dead end streets, waterfront views are amazing. BIG ROOMS

some new paint. HUGE FROG UPSTAIRS