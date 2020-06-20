All apartments in Chesapeake
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:22 AM

109 Herrington Lane

109 Herrington Lane · (757) 464-2121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Herrington Lane, Chesapeake, VA 23325
Indian River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
GORGEOUS SETTING-RESTFUL! NAVYREALTOR@HOTMAIL.COM text 757-241-2740 . Very large traditional comfortable waterfront colonial in convenient location. Gorgeous million dollar restful views. Vacation year-round. Big lot agent can provide survey. 2-car garage. Huge winding driveway with tons of parking & yard play. Room for boat parking or RV (check with city of chesa). Beige steam-cleaned carpets, house is robust with large back decking, large sunroom connects to the den. Huge sunroom & decking on back. BIG bay-window in kitchen for eat in plus very formal dining room, living room too. Gas grill cooking on center-island area. Efficient water-to-air heating & cooling. Upstairs- heat pump systems.Split zoned heat/cool systems.Dead-end streets no through traffic. Easy military base access be sure to GPS this location notice location versus bases, Portsmouth Naval Hospital & shipyards. - quiet dead end streets, waterfront views are amazing. BIG ROOMS
some new paint. HUGE FROG UPSTAIRS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Herrington Lane have any available units?
109 Herrington Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Herrington Lane have?
Some of 109 Herrington Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Herrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
109 Herrington Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Herrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 109 Herrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 109 Herrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 109 Herrington Lane does offer parking.
Does 109 Herrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Herrington Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Herrington Lane have a pool?
No, 109 Herrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 109 Herrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 109 Herrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Herrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Herrington Lane has units with dishwashers.
