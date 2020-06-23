All apartments in Centreville
6921 COMPTON LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6921 COMPTON LANE

6921 Compton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6921 Compton Lane, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
GORGEOUS & MODERN LARGE 3 Level 3 BR 3.5 BA Townhouse located in desirable Compton Valley Estates, Beautifully remodeled with open concept floor plan, Modern Design Kitchen, lots of lighting UPGRADES, Hardwood floors, Granite counters, upgraded appliance, Under-cabinet lighting and interior cabinet lighting, Wrap around FIREPLACE. Stunning Master Bath with contemporary finishes and skylight! LARGE DECK looks out onto the woods and creek, FINISHED RECREATION room with Den and sliding doors to beautiful Slate patio. Plenty of STORAGE too! Impeccable! Two Assigned Parking Spaces!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 COMPTON LANE have any available units?
6921 COMPTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 COMPTON LANE have?
Some of 6921 COMPTON LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 COMPTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6921 COMPTON LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 COMPTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6921 COMPTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6921 COMPTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6921 COMPTON LANE does offer parking.
Does 6921 COMPTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 COMPTON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 COMPTON LANE have a pool?
No, 6921 COMPTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6921 COMPTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 6921 COMPTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 COMPTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6921 COMPTON LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
