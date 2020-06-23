6921 COMPTON LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

GORGEOUS & MODERN LARGE 3 Level 3 BR 3.5 BA Townhouse located in desirable Compton Valley Estates, Beautifully remodeled with open concept floor plan, Modern Design Kitchen, lots of lighting UPGRADES, Hardwood floors, Granite counters, upgraded appliance, Under-cabinet lighting and interior cabinet lighting, Wrap around FIREPLACE. Stunning Master Bath with contemporary finishes and skylight! LARGE DECK looks out onto the woods and creek, FINISHED RECREATION room with Den and sliding doors to beautiful Slate patio. Plenty of STORAGE too! Impeccable! Two Assigned Parking Spaces!