Centreville, VA
6892 Kerrywood Cir
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:45 AM

6892 Kerrywood Cir

6892 Kerrywood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6892 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful end-unit townhouse with fireplace, two living spaces, separate dining space and roomy kitchen is perfect for a busy crew or entertaining your friends. The carpeted downstairs bonus room is a great place for game night, or simply curl up in front of the fireplace for a quiet evening at home. For a larger gathering, there's plenty of room to entertain in the spacious living room with adjoining dining space, or move the party outside to the huge upstairs deck to soak up the sun or to the covered patio below for a barbecue. Lots of shopping, dining and entertainment choices nearby. Close to several parks and golf courses. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6892 Kerrywood Cir have any available units?
6892 Kerrywood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6892 Kerrywood Cir have?
Some of 6892 Kerrywood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6892 Kerrywood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6892 Kerrywood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6892 Kerrywood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6892 Kerrywood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6892 Kerrywood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6892 Kerrywood Cir offers parking.
Does 6892 Kerrywood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6892 Kerrywood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6892 Kerrywood Cir have a pool?
No, 6892 Kerrywood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6892 Kerrywood Cir have accessible units?
No, 6892 Kerrywood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6892 Kerrywood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6892 Kerrywood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6892 Kerrywood Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6892 Kerrywood Cir has units with air conditioning.
