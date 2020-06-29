6892 Kerrywood Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful end-unit townhouse with fireplace, two living spaces, separate dining space and roomy kitchen is perfect for a busy crew or entertaining your friends. The carpeted downstairs bonus room is a great place for game night, or simply curl up in front of the fireplace for a quiet evening at home. For a larger gathering, there's plenty of room to entertain in the spacious living room with adjoining dining space, or move the party outside to the huge upstairs deck to soak up the sun or to the covered patio below for a barbecue. Lots of shopping, dining and entertainment choices nearby. Close to several parks and golf courses. Pets on case by case basis.