6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room tennis court

Beautiful three bedroom townhouse with great curb appeal. Walk up to the second floor to an open plan Living Room and Dining Room with wood floors, great for entertaining. The kitchen has mosaic backsplash, long stainless steel cabinet pulls, a new stove and a new dishwasher. There is a sitting or breakfast room off the kitchen with access to a deck through french glass doors, backed on to a matured wooden area.The third-floor has a large master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom, additionally, there are two more bedrooms with a shared full bathroom. Walk out fully finished basement with a modern half bath and a gas fireplace. Basement has direct access to a fully fenced and paved backyard that backs on to trees. For your convenience, there is a Multimedia A/V equipment rack built into wall in the Basement. Every room in the house is wired with ethernet. The townhouse is located in a family oriented neighborhood, with a community pool, tennis courts, trails and nearby movie theater; close to RT. 66 and RT. 28. A wonderful place for entertaining and relaxing. Truly a great home!!!~~