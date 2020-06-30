All apartments in Centreville
6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE

6872 Kerrywood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6872 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful three bedroom townhouse with great curb appeal. Walk up to the second floor to an open plan Living Room and Dining Room with wood floors, great for entertaining. The kitchen has mosaic backsplash, long stainless steel cabinet pulls, a new stove and a new dishwasher. There is a sitting or breakfast room off the kitchen with access to a deck through french glass doors, backed on to a matured wooden area.The third-floor has a large master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom, additionally, there are two more bedrooms with a shared full bathroom. Walk out fully finished basement with a modern half bath and a gas fireplace. Basement has direct access to a fully fenced and paved backyard that backs on to trees. For your convenience, there is a Multimedia A/V equipment rack built into wall in the Basement. Every room in the house is wired with ethernet. The townhouse is located in a family oriented neighborhood, with a community pool, tennis courts, trails and nearby movie theater; close to RT. 66 and RT. 28. A wonderful place for entertaining and relaxing. Truly a great home!!!~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6872 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

