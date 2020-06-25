All apartments in Centreville
Centreville, VA
6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT

6724 Jenny Leigh Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

6724 Jenny Leigh Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Location! Location! Beautiful, spacious 3 level brick front townhome in the heart of Centreville! This home is so conveniently located just minutes to Rte 28, Rte 66 and Rte 29. Main level opens to a large living room with separate area for dining room and a large kitchen/breakfast room opening to a HUGE deck overlooking a treed lot that provides great privacy. On the upper level the home has a large master with a private bathroom, two additional generously sized rooms and a full bath. A fully finished recreation room with burning fireplace and exit to the serene backyard! This landlord truly shows pride in ownership! The last twelve months the home has had a brand new roof, brand new HVAC unit inside and out, brand new water heater, new upgraded Bluetooth enabled thermostat, Newly redone deck, new carpet throughout, new paint throughout! This home is a must see for your clients!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT have any available units?
6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT have?
Some of 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT offer parking?
No, 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT have a pool?
No, 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT have accessible units?
No, 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT has units with dishwashers.
