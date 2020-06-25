6724 JENNY LEIGH COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Location! Location! Beautiful, spacious 3 level brick front townhome in the heart of Centreville! This home is so conveniently located just minutes to Rte 28, Rte 66 and Rte 29. Main level opens to a large living room with separate area for dining room and a large kitchen/breakfast room opening to a HUGE deck overlooking a treed lot that provides great privacy. On the upper level the home has a large master with a private bathroom, two additional generously sized rooms and a full bath. A fully finished recreation room with burning fireplace and exit to the serene backyard! This landlord truly shows pride in ownership! The last twelve months the home has had a brand new roof, brand new HVAC unit inside and out, brand new water heater, new upgraded Bluetooth enabled thermostat, Newly redone deck, new carpet throughout, new paint throughout! This home is a must see for your clients!