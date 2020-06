Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

LIGHT & BRIGHT TOWNHOME FEATURING VAULTED CEILINGS ON UPPER LEVEL**SPACIOUS DECK OVERLOOKING FENCED BACK YARD** LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER "GREEN TRAILS" COMMUNITY**1216 SQUARE FEET OF TOTAL LIVING SPACE ON 3 LEVELS**NEWER WOOD TILE FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL AND NEUTRAL CARPET ON UPPER & LOWER LEVELS**COMMUNITY POOL & TENNIS**CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING, AND SCHOOLS**EASY ACCESS TO ROUTE 28, ROUTE 29 & INTERSTATE 66**FINISHED WALK-OUT LOWER LEVEL w/FULL BATH**FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER**OWNER WILL CONSIDER on a Case-by-Case basis ONE SMALL DOG (20-25 lbs.) w/$500 additional deposit**THIS IS A 'NO SMOKING' RESIDENCE. NOTE: OWNER OFFERING 12-24 MONTH LEASE WITH OPTION TO RENEW.