Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 Master Bedrooms with it's own full bath, lower level bedroom/den with wood burning fireplace, brand new hardwood floors in kitchen and living room and carpets throught the unit, brand new refrigerator and stove,exit from basement to fenced back yard, large deck off kitchen, all rooms freshly painted, well maintained planned community,