Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT SFH IN CENTRE RIDGE Less than 5 mi to 28, 29, 66 & Rt 50! 3,3308 Sq of finished living area. 2 Story Foyer w/ 9 ft ceilings on entire 1st floor. Kitchen with island, granite and huge butler pantry area. Lg deck, full finished basement with kitchenette, rec room, den, and some storage, (den could be nonconforming 5th bedrm). Pets allowed w/ Pet Addendum and $500 non-refundable fee. No Smoking. Good credit only (above 680) & no bankruptcies.