6335 SHIREY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Welcome to this EXCEPTIONAL 3 Level Colonial Town Home. 3 beds, 3 full and a Half bath on the main floor. This beautiful home has 2 big master suites both on the upper level with 2 full baths with a stand in shower and tub. Spacious main level with tons of windows and light~in the kitchen and dining. The beautiful Living room leads to a huge deck with an absolutely gorgeous views. Lower level with a bedroom and a full bathroom and a Great size 2nd family room that walks out to a nice patio and fully fenced backyard. Freshly painted, brand new carpets. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Close to Fair Lakes Shopping and FairOaks Mall. Near Dulles Airport and Many Shopping, Restaurants, grocery, movie theater, Bowling and other Recreational options. Couple minutes away from I-66, route 28, 29 and close to Route 50. Trash pick up is included in rent. No pets. No smokers