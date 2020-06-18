All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 6335 SHIREY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
6335 SHIREY LANE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:53 PM

6335 SHIREY LANE

6335 Shirey Lane · (703) 999-3166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6335 Shirey Lane, Centreville, VA 20121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
media room
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Welcome to this EXCEPTIONAL 3 Level Colonial Town Home. 3 beds, 3 full and a Half bath on the main floor. This beautiful home has 2 big master suites both on the upper level with 2 full baths with a stand in shower and tub. Spacious main level with tons of windows and light~in the kitchen and dining. The beautiful Living room leads to a huge deck with an absolutely gorgeous views. Lower level with a bedroom and a full bathroom and a Great size 2nd family room that walks out to a nice patio and fully fenced backyard. Freshly painted, brand new carpets. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Close to Fair Lakes Shopping and FairOaks Mall. Near Dulles Airport and Many Shopping, Restaurants, grocery, movie theater, Bowling and other Recreational options. Couple minutes away from I-66, route 28, 29 and close to Route 50. Trash pick up is included in rent. No pets. No smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6335 SHIREY LANE have any available units?
6335 SHIREY LANE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6335 SHIREY LANE have?
Some of 6335 SHIREY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6335 SHIREY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6335 SHIREY LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6335 SHIREY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6335 SHIREY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6335 SHIREY LANE offer parking?
No, 6335 SHIREY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6335 SHIREY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6335 SHIREY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6335 SHIREY LANE have a pool?
No, 6335 SHIREY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6335 SHIREY LANE have accessible units?
No, 6335 SHIREY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6335 SHIREY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6335 SHIREY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6335 SHIREY LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity