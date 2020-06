Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Perfect starter home! Ready to move in. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathroom with Double Master suites on the top level. Warm and cozy living room with formal dining room and walkout to huge fenced in yard. Faced with trees in common area, Fenced rear yard w/patio & storage shed, Private court located near public transportation, major commuter routes, shopping, restaurants & more. Please call LA for an appointment and before sending an APPLICATION.