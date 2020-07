Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

One of the largest models in Centre Ridge! Awesome condition! Gleaming hardwood floors, very open layout. All stainless appliances, granite & hardwoods in kitchen w/breakfast nook. Walk out to back deck from kitchen, deck over looks common area for privacy. Large windowed, walk out basement, terrific patio in back lower level. Beautiful master suite w/vaulted ceilings. Ceramic tile entry foyer.