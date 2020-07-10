6125 STRASBURG DRIVE

Amenities

Parking lot:~25~:Welcome to this lovely two-level condo with 2 amazing bedrooms and 1.5 baths in the Meadows! The features of this home hit you immediately as you walk in the front door, with a beautiful ceramic tile floor in the foyer and kitchen, and an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops and a breakfast bar reaching into the large living room/dining room combo. A sliding glass door to the balcony and half bath with granite vanity complete this level. New painting, New flooring, New lights with dimmers throughout the entire home, New Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen. The 2 bedrooms upstairs share a full hallway bath with tile floor, granite countertop vanity, and upgraded fixtures. Couple this with a location within walking distance to stores and restaurants, and Routes 29 & 66, and all. Private barony back to trees. Enjoy your morning coffee. ~Welcome Home!~.