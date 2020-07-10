All apartments in Centreville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

6125 STRASBURG DRIVE

6125 Strasburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6125 Strasburg Drive, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Parking lot:~25~:Welcome to this lovely two-level condo with 2 amazing bedrooms and 1.5 baths in the Meadows! The features of this home hit you immediately as you walk in the front door, with a beautiful ceramic tile floor in the foyer and kitchen, and an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite countertops and a breakfast bar reaching into the large living room/dining room combo. A sliding glass door to the balcony and half bath with granite vanity complete this level. New painting, New flooring, New lights with dimmers throughout the entire home, New Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen. The 2 bedrooms upstairs share a full hallway bath with tile floor, granite countertop vanity, and upgraded fixtures. Couple this with a location within walking distance to stores and restaurants, and Routes 29 & 66, and all. Private barony back to trees. Enjoy your morning coffee. ~Welcome Home!~.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE have any available units?
6125 STRASBURG DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE have?
Some of 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6125 STRASBURG DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6125 STRASBURG DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

