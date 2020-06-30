6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE

Amenities
Bright and cozy welcomes you instantly! At Singletons Grove this fantastic property of two levels is close to so much in and around Centreville. The main level has a large living room with wood-burning fireplace, half bath, Dining Room, and Eat-In Kitchen, white ceramic tiles and ceramic floors. SLG doors to private fenced low maintenance backyard for entertaining. Full of light upper level with a master bedroom and bath plus two more rooms with a full bath.2 assigned parking spaces. Save 15 - 20 mins of your commute time every day! This home is located in the most convenient location in Centreville. Easy access to RT. 28, 29, I-66, and Fairfax County PKWY. Also close to shopping, restaurants, medical. Fresh paint throughout! Neighborhood amenities: pool, playground, basketball, tennis. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.