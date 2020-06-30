All apartments in Centreville
6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE

6118 Hoskins Hollow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6118 Hoskins Hollow Circle, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Bright and cozy welcomes you instantly! At Singletons Grove this fantastic property of two levels is close to so much in and around Centreville. The main level has a large living room with wood-burning fireplace, half bath, Dining Room, and Eat-In Kitchen, white ceramic tiles and ceramic floors. SLG doors to private fenced low maintenance backyard for entertaining. Full of light upper level with a master bedroom and bath plus two more rooms with a full bath.2 assigned parking spaces. Save 15 - 20 mins of your commute time every day! This home is located in the most convenient location in Centreville. Easy access to RT. 28, 29, I-66, and Fairfax County PKWY. Also close to shopping, restaurants, medical. Fresh paint throughout! Neighborhood amenities: pool, playground, basketball, tennis. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have any available units?
6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have?
Some of 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6118 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

