6100 GROGANS COURT

Large Spacious Townhome! Four Levels, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms! Freshly painted throughout! Eat in Kitchen, Large Deck, Fenced Walk out Yard. Great Location and Great Schools (I-66, Route 28, Route 29, Braddock Road). Good Credit Required. No Smokers. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Showings by Appointment Only (Contact Agent Directly for Showing). Face coverings required, hand sanitizer available at entry. $2,500 per month with one month security deposit required. Available for Move in July 1st!