Centreville, VA
6100 GROGANS COURT
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:30 AM

6100 GROGANS COURT

6100 Grogan's Court · (703) 766-2710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6100 Grogan's Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Spacious Townhome! Four Levels, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms! Freshly painted throughout! Eat in Kitchen, Large Deck, Fenced Walk out Yard. Great Location and Great Schools (I-66, Route 28, Route 29, Braddock Road). Good Credit Required. No Smokers. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Showings by Appointment Only (Contact Agent Directly for Showing). Face coverings required, hand sanitizer available at entry. $2,500 per month with one month security deposit required. Available for Move in July 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 GROGANS COURT have any available units?
6100 GROGANS COURT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
Is 6100 GROGANS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6100 GROGANS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 GROGANS COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6100 GROGANS COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6100 GROGANS COURT offer parking?
No, 6100 GROGANS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6100 GROGANS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 GROGANS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 GROGANS COURT have a pool?
No, 6100 GROGANS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6100 GROGANS COURT have accessible units?
No, 6100 GROGANS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 GROGANS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6100 GROGANS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6100 GROGANS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6100 GROGANS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
