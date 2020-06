Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Bright and Beautiful Split Level Home With 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms on a Corner Lot in a Quiet Neighborhood. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter-top and SS appliances. Updated Baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room and Dining Room leading to Deck in Fenced Backyard. Family Room with Fireplace. Minutes to shops and restaurants. Close I-66, RT-50 and RT-28.