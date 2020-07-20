6084 NETHERTON STREET

Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING! ***WOW Location!!*** 3 LEVEL TH in a GREAT LOCATION near I-66, RT 28 & RT 29!*** HARDWOOD FLOOR on Main Level***KITCHEN opens to Separate DINING ROOM and LIVING ROOM***Main Level WASHER/DRYER and 1/2 BATH!*** LARGE MASTER SUITE on Upper Level 1 w/ Separate GROOMING AREA & Full Bath!*** KITCHEN opens to Separate DINING ROOM and LIVING ROOM*** 3rd Floor Loft/Bedroom/Office w/ FULL Bath, CEILING FAN and WALK IN Closet! COMMUNITY POOL! ***Scoop this one up...while you have the chance!!***Pets welcome, case by case*** Link for 360 Photo Tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/OR4zL9dqx06EK7aD1vPJljoGbmWA1PZw