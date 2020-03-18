All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like
6070 Deer Hill Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
6070 Deer Hill Ct
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

6070 Deer Hill Ct

6070 Deer Hill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6070 Deer Hill Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful and Very Clean townhouse with 03 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in a quiet, nice and clean neighborhood in Centreville, VA. The owner pays $91.00 of the HOA fee that includes the snow removal, trash, recycle and other amenities such as swimming pool, tennis court, playground, basketball, etc.

The owner will give A DISCOUNT for ones who have a good standing and a 02 years lease!

WHAT CAN THIS HOUSE OFFER?
-NEW ENERGY EFFICIENCY Windows, new energy efficiency HVAC, new Central A/C, new paint
-Finished front deck for Grilling & Chilling, fenced front yard
-BIG EXTRA STORAGE stand up in the attic and shed
-Big Master Bedroom, Big Walking Closet that can turn into a fourth bedroom or a nursery
-Granite counter-tops, many cabinets, Jacuzzi bathtub, marble tile.
-GREAT LOCATION: Great School district, Minutes to I-66, Fairfax County PKWY, RT 29 and RT 28. Easy access to I-495.5 minutes to Fair fax Corner, Fair Lakes, major shopping centers, Fair Oaks Mall, Walmart, Wegmans, Whole Food, Trader Joe, Giants, Shoppers, Targets, gas stations, banks, soccer fields, Lifetime fitness, and famous restaurants and movies, walking distance to everything.
Schools:
Colin Powell Elementary, Center Ridge Elementary School (1.1 miles)
Liberty Middle School (1.7 miles)
Centreville High School (1.2 miles)

Available Immediately!
- No Smoking
- Pet-friendly for a small dog. $350 refundable deposit per pet.

For an appointment or for more information, please contact Lily at 703-628-8067. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Similar Listings

The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6070 Deer Hill Ct have any available units?
6070 Deer Hill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6070 Deer Hill Ct have?
Some of 6070 Deer Hill Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6070 Deer Hill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6070 Deer Hill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6070 Deer Hill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6070 Deer Hill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6070 Deer Hill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6070 Deer Hill Ct offers parking.
Does 6070 Deer Hill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6070 Deer Hill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6070 Deer Hill Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6070 Deer Hill Ct has a pool.
Does 6070 Deer Hill Ct have accessible units?
No, 6070 Deer Hill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6070 Deer Hill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6070 Deer Hill Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6070 Deer Hill Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6070 Deer Hill Ct has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with BalconyCentreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia