6070 Deer Hill Ct

Beautiful and Very Clean townhouse with 03 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in a quiet, nice and clean neighborhood in Centreville, VA. The owner pays $91.00 of the HOA fee that includes the snow removal, trash, recycle and other amenities such as swimming pool, tennis court, playground, basketball, etc.



The owner will give A DISCOUNT for ones who have a good standing and a 02 years lease!



WHAT CAN THIS HOUSE OFFER?

-NEW ENERGY EFFICIENCY Windows, new energy efficiency HVAC, new Central A/C, new paint

-Finished front deck for Grilling & Chilling, fenced front yard

-BIG EXTRA STORAGE stand up in the attic and shed

-Big Master Bedroom, Big Walking Closet that can turn into a fourth bedroom or a nursery

-Granite counter-tops, many cabinets, Jacuzzi bathtub, marble tile.

-GREAT LOCATION: Great School district, Minutes to I-66, Fairfax County PKWY, RT 29 and RT 28. Easy access to I-495.5 minutes to Fair fax Corner, Fair Lakes, major shopping centers, Fair Oaks Mall, Walmart, Wegmans, Whole Food, Trader Joe, Giants, Shoppers, Targets, gas stations, banks, soccer fields, Lifetime fitness, and famous restaurants and movies, walking distance to everything.

Schools:

Colin Powell Elementary, Center Ridge Elementary School (1.1 miles)

Liberty Middle School (1.7 miles)

Centreville High School (1.2 miles)



Available Immediately!

- No Smoking

- Pet-friendly for a small dog. $350 refundable deposit per pet.



For an appointment or for more information, please contact Lily at 703-628-8067. Thank you.