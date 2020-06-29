All apartments in Centreville
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

6056 ROCKTON COURT

6056 Rockton Court · No Longer Available
Location

6056 Rockton Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
This well-kept TH y private setting, is located in the sought after Little Rocky Run Community of Clifton & Centreville; with access to 3 pools/clubhouses, extensive trail system, great schools and is very convenient to excellent shopping and dining options. For more information about this exciting community please visit: Little Rocky Run HOA ~http://littlerockyrunhoa.org/ -- Bright and clean with Hardwood on main level and stairs, Ceramic Tiles in baths, and basement, New carpet in all bedrooms and fresh paint throughout Master has a nice walk in closet and cathedral ceiling. Backyard backs to woods and patio off the kitchen. Convenient location. Plenty of parking on the street near by. 2 parking spaces in front of the home both labeled #598 ***the landlord is in the process of installing new window and sliding glass door treatments and these should be installed mid-late in October***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6056 ROCKTON COURT have any available units?
6056 ROCKTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6056 ROCKTON COURT have?
Some of 6056 ROCKTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6056 ROCKTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6056 ROCKTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6056 ROCKTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6056 ROCKTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6056 ROCKTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6056 ROCKTON COURT offers parking.
Does 6056 ROCKTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6056 ROCKTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6056 ROCKTON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6056 ROCKTON COURT has a pool.
Does 6056 ROCKTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 6056 ROCKTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6056 ROCKTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6056 ROCKTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6056 ROCKTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6056 ROCKTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
