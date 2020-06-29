6056 ROCKTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

This well-kept TH y private setting, is located in the sought after Little Rocky Run Community of Clifton & Centreville; with access to 3 pools/clubhouses, extensive trail system, great schools and is very convenient to excellent shopping and dining options. For more information about this exciting community please visit: Little Rocky Run HOA ~http://littlerockyrunhoa.org/ -- Bright and clean with Hardwood on main level and stairs, Ceramic Tiles in baths, and basement, New carpet in all bedrooms and fresh paint throughout Master has a nice walk in closet and cathedral ceiling. Backyard backs to woods and patio off the kitchen. Convenient location. Plenty of parking on the street near by. 2 parking spaces in front of the home both labeled #598 ***the landlord is in the process of installing new window and sliding glass door treatments and these should be installed mid-late in October***