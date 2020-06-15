6005 ROSEBUD LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful finished Second Level Condo. Clean carpet, newly painted bedrooms with 2 full bath, a new refrigerator, granite counter tops, ceramic floors in both rooms, wood fireplace, extra storage place available on balcony, minutes away from rt 29 and I 66 . Balcony off living room with view of common area/street. 40" cabinets. Spacious rooms' 2 FULL BATH. Sliding glass door open to the balcony. Excellent location, Walking distance to grocery store and Banks, restaurants, movies, and recreational parks. Very nice community. Pool and community club! Welcome Home!