Centreville, VA
6005 ROSEBUD LANE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:47 PM

6005 ROSEBUD LANE

6005 Rosebud Lane · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6005 Rosebud Lane, Centreville, VA 20121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful finished Second Level Condo. Clean carpet, newly painted bedrooms with 2 full bath, a new refrigerator, granite counter tops, ceramic floors in both rooms, wood fireplace, extra storage place available on balcony, minutes away from rt 29 and I 66 . Balcony off living room with view of common area/street. 40" cabinets. Spacious rooms' 2 FULL BATH. Sliding glass door open to the balcony. Excellent location, Walking distance to grocery store and Banks, restaurants, movies, and recreational parks. Very nice community. Pool and community club! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 ROSEBUD LANE have any available units?
6005 ROSEBUD LANE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6005 ROSEBUD LANE have?
Some of 6005 ROSEBUD LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 ROSEBUD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6005 ROSEBUD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 ROSEBUD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6005 ROSEBUD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6005 ROSEBUD LANE offer parking?
No, 6005 ROSEBUD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6005 ROSEBUD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 ROSEBUD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 ROSEBUD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6005 ROSEBUD LANE has a pool.
Does 6005 ROSEBUD LANE have accessible units?
No, 6005 ROSEBUD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 ROSEBUD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 ROSEBUD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
